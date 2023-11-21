Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

ZBRA stock opened at $220.54 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $351.74. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters acquired 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,912.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 65,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,895,000 after purchasing an additional 26,667 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 10,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

