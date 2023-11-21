JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $6.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of GoodRx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of GoodRx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.97.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GDRX

GoodRx Trading Up 10.1 %

GDRX opened at $5.76 on Friday. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 144.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 8.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $5.92.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.52 million. GoodRx had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott Wagner purchased 104,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $537,047.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 104,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,047.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in GoodRx by 7.2% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in GoodRx by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 22.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.