Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $34.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BEP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $32.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -275.51%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 73,897,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,179,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148,270 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,252,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,107,000 after buying an additional 117,246 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,659,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,335,000 after buying an additional 1,333,635 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,490,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,099,000 after buying an additional 57,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,066,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

