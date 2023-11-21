Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Downgraded by Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $240.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $320.31.

Shares of APD stock opened at $272.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $282.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.48. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $251.63 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

