Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target Raised to $149.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $148.00 to $149.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DGX. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.09.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $134.85 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.47.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

