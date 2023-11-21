ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

CHPT has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered ChargePoint from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.16.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.64. ChargePoint has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 65.71% and a negative return on equity of 106.73%. The business had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

In other ChargePoint news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $41,200.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 628,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,065.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 883,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,302,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $41,200.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 628,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,065.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,316,970 shares of company stock valued at $24,767,903. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

