Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Truist Financial

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. DZ Bank raised Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.20.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:BABA opened at $78.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $74.58 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

