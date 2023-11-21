Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jonestrading cut their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynex Capital currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.17.

NYSE DX opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $645.53 million, a P/E ratio of 63.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $63.27 million during the quarter. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 866.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,765,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,999,000 after acquiring an additional 92,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 20.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,206,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,711,000 after buying an additional 378,528 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 6.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after buying an additional 98,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after buying an additional 348,149 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 105.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,460,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after buying an additional 751,053 shares during the period. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

