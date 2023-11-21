Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Assured Guaranty Stock Up 0.7 %

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $66.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.38. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.08. Assured Guaranty has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $67.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 29,977 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $1,832,494.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,016 shares in the company, valued at $83,810,208.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Assured Guaranty news, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $583,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,936 shares in the company, valued at $17,320,276.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 29,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $1,832,494.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,810,208.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 28.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

