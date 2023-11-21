FMC (NYSE:FMC) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $61.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.94.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $53.71 on Friday. FMC has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $134.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FMC will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $987,294.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,522.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

