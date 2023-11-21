Raymond James Initiates Coverage on CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CAVA Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CAVA Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a hold rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on CAVA Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CAVA Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

NYSE:CAVA opened at $33.88 on Friday. CAVA Group has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.69.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CAVA Group had a negative return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $175.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.49 million. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CAVA Group will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

