AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a £135 ($168.90) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from £127 ($158.89) to £129 ($161.39) in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of £118.05 ($147.69).

AZN opened at £101.06 ($126.44) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a one year low of £100.12 ($125.26) and a one year high of £123.92 ($155.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is £106.27 and its 200-day moving average is £109.70. The company has a market capitalization of £156.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3,270.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.19.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

