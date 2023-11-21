Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group cut Coherus BioSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.78.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 79.9% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 293,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 130,398 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 107.7% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,928,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $499,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 89.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 354,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 167,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

