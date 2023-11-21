UBS Group Cuts Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target to $36.00

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CSIQ. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canadian Solar from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.75.

CSIQ stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.20. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.50). Canadian Solar had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,391 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 30,094 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,999 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

