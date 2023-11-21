Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Free Report) to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 529 ($6.62) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 325 ($4.07).

BAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on Babcock International Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 585 ($7.32) price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.88) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.63) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Babcock International Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 492.67 ($6.16).

Shares of Babcock International Group stock opened at GBX 402.20 ($5.03) on Friday. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of GBX 266.60 ($3.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 433 ($5.42). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 396.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 357. The company has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,745.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. Babcock International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42,857.14%.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

