Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 65 at Barclays

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 67 ($0.84) to GBX 65 ($0.81) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 58.75 ($0.74).

LLOY stock opened at GBX 43.05 ($0.54) on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 39.42 ($0.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 54.33 ($0.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 42.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 43.60.

In other news, insider William Chalmers purchased 149,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £67,371.30 ($84,287.88). Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

