QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 465 ($5.82) price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on QQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.25) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.63) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QinetiQ Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 444.40 ($5.56).
Read Our Latest Analysis on QinetiQ Group
QinetiQ Group Price Performance
QinetiQ Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,444.44%.
QinetiQ Group Company Profile
QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than QinetiQ Group
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- The most upgraded stocks in November have two things in common
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Monday.com rocked earnings like it’s the weekend
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Plan to own one retailer? Make it this one
Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.