Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.88.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SFM stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average of $38.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $44.43.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $369,122.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at $334,535.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 7,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $295,665.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,190.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $369,122.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,535.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,085 shares of company stock worth $7,983,441. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,589,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,084,000 after purchasing an additional 624,365 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,629,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,021,000 after purchasing an additional 112,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,709 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.