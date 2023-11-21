Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

Institutional Trading of Capricor Therapeutics

NASDAQ:CAPR opened at $2.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 4.06. Capricor Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 144.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 25,915 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 16,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.