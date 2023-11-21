2U’s (TWOU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $3.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of 2U in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on 2U from $10.00 to $8.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on 2U in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 2U from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 2U from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 2U has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $1.20 on Friday. 2U has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 2U by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,765,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,120,000 after purchasing an additional 981,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in 2U by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,153,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,707,000 after acquiring an additional 458,189 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in 2U by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,817,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 77,706 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in 2U by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,769,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,492,000 after acquiring an additional 177,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in 2U by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,759,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 225,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

