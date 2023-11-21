China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

China Yuchai International stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. China Yuchai International has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 293.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in China Yuchai International in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in China Yuchai International in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in China Yuchai International in the second quarter worth about $119,000.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.