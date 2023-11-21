Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Earns “Hold” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their hold rating on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.
Processa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ PCSA opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.11. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44.
Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Processa Pharmaceuticals
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- The most upgraded stocks in November have two things in common
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Monday.com rocked earnings like it’s the weekend
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Plan to own one retailer? Make it this one
Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.