Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Shares of DRTS opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.93. Alpha Tau Medical has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the second quarter worth about $322,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

