NVIDIA’s (NVDA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $600.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVDA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $571.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $504.09 on Friday. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $138.84 and a fifty-two week high of $505.48. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 121.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $445.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $425.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,980,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

