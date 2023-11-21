RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut RPT Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $11.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in RPT Realty by 45.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

