Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $400.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 117.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1,166.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

