TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

TTEC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded TTEC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barrington Research raised shares of TTEC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. TTEC has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $54.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.85 million, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TTEC by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of TTEC by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 38.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

