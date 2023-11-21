Unilever (NYSE:UL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UL. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an underperform rating for the company.

Get Unilever alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Unilever

Unilever Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unilever

UL stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.69. Unilever has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Unilever by 9.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Unilever by 24.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 262,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 50,880 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 2.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 601,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,732,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 44.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 16.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 200,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 28,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.