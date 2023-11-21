CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSGS. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSG Systems International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Shares of CSGS opened at $51.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $46.19 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGS. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the second quarter worth $74,990,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 4.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,351,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,583,000 after buying an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 6.2% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 823,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,113,000 after buying an additional 48,373 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the third quarter valued at $2,248,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after buying an additional 42,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

