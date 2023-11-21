Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP opened at $21.46 on Friday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.16). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $636.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 32,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $738,402.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,548,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,504,777.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 16,170 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,438 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 33,635 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 307,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

