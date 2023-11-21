Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

INO stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17.

Institutional Trading of Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,195,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,544,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,382,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,718 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,436,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,176,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 286,662 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

