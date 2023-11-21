Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AGI. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE AGI opened at $12.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.27. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 192,939 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Alamos Gold by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 58,298 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

