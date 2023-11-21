CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after buying an additional 16,247,817 shares during the period. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

