PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Trading Down 0.8 %

PED stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. PEDEVCO has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.23. The company has a market cap of $75.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PEDEVCO will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.