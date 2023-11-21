StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on TRX Gold from $1.10 to $1.30 in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSE TRX opened at $0.38 on Friday. TRX Gold has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $105.14 million, a P/E ratio of -37.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TRX Gold by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 995,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 339,930 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TRX Gold by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 33,690 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in TRX Gold by 493.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 211,523 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TRX Gold by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 29,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TRX Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

