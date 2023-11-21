CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CEMEX from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.20 price target on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.47.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $6.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $8.46.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 3.09%. Equities research analysts expect that CEMEX will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in CEMEX by 8.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in CEMEX by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CEMEX by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in CEMEX by 15.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. 31.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

