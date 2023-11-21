Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.
Forestar Group Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forestar Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Forestar Group by 1,601.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in Forestar Group by 25.0% during the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Forestar Group Company Profile
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Forestar Group
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- The most upgraded stocks in November have two things in common
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Monday.com rocked earnings like it’s the weekend
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Plan to own one retailer? Make it this one
Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.