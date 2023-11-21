Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

NYSE FOR opened at $31.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Forestar Group has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Forestar Group by 1,601.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in Forestar Group by 25.0% during the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

