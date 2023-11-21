Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Stock Performance

NM stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. Navios Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $51.13 million, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 63.17%. The firm had revenue of $81.90 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Navios Maritime

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime during the first quarter worth $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Navios Maritime by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Navios Maritime by 73.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime during the second quarter worth $49,000. 9.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

