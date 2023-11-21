Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Navios Maritime Stock Performance
NM stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. Navios Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $51.13 million, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.50.
Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 63.17%. The firm had revenue of $81.90 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Navios Maritime
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.
