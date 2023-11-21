Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Teck Resources from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.91.

Teck Resources stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $31.42 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average of $40.68.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.46%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 60.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

