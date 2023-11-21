Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Biocept Trading Down 13.1 %

NASDAQ BIOC opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67. Biocept has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Biocept by 27.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biocept in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Biocept during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary clinical diagnostic laboratory assays designed to identify rare tumor cells and cell-free tumor DNA from blood and cerebrospinal fluid, or CSF in the United States. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

