National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of National CineMedia to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

National CineMedia stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $6.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 18,546,920.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,418,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418,768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 1,792,883.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,755,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,842,000 after buying an additional 5,755,155 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the second quarter worth $1,079,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 1,126.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,336,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,354 shares during the period. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,538,000.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

