StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Old Point Financial Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of OPOF opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Old Point Financial has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $28.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average is $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.28.
Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 11.65%.
Institutional Trading of Old Point Financial
About Old Point Financial
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
Further Reading
