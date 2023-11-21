MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma Trading Down 6.0 %

MEIP stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 million, a P/E ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $8.60.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.25) by $1.74. MEI Pharma had a return on equity of 86.21% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

MEI Pharma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Anson Funds Management Lp acquired 48,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $329,211.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 864,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,919,687.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anson Funds Management LP increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 13,250,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,623 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 379,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 127,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 162.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 103,480 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

(Get Free Report)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.