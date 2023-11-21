Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc.’s (NYSE:ATMU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Atmus Filtration Technologies’ (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, November 22nd. Atmus Filtration Technologies had issued 14,124,409 shares in its IPO on May 26th. The total size of the offering was $275,425,976 based on an initial share price of $19.50. After the end of Atmus Filtration Technologies’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ATMU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

Atmus Filtration Technologies stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.57. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.33.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $396.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.93 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 79.43%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atmus Filtration Technologies news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $101,348.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,268 shares in the company, valued at $375,533.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATMU. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,652,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,697,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,563,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 193.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,456,000 after acquiring an additional 710,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,416,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

Further Reading

