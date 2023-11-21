Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.68.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97.

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,652,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,826,233. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 17,052,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,023 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 502.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,821,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,951 shares in the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

