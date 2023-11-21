Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ashford from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Ashford Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $5.33 on Friday. Ashford has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.99.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.60). Ashford had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $181.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ashford will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

