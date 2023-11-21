Morgan Stanley Boosts Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $155.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WSM. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.31.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WSM

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:WSM opened at $181.97 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.10.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 61.68% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,630,201.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 18,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $2,817,839.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,509 shares in the company, valued at $84,510,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,496,290 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $3,662,000. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 7.6% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 26.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 12.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 28.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 308,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,487,000 after acquiring an additional 67,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.