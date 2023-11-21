National Bankshares Analysts Give Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) a C$46.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$46.00 price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Andlauer Healthcare Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$49.86.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.
In related news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.75, for a total value of C$427,455.00. In related news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.75, for a total value of C$427,455.00. Also, Director Peter Jelley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.70, for a total transaction of C$774,000.00. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
