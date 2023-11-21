National Bankshares Analysts Give Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) a C$46.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$46.00 price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Andlauer Healthcare Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$49.86.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AND

Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

AND opened at C$38.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.33, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of C$769.60 million, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.71. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of C$36.76 and a twelve month high of C$53.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Insider Transactions at Andlauer Healthcare Group

In related news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.75, for a total value of C$427,455.00. In related news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.75, for a total value of C$427,455.00. Also, Director Peter Jelley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.70, for a total transaction of C$774,000.00. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

(Get Free Report)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.