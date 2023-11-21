BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) a C$5.50 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.50 price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FVI. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of TSE FVI opened at C$4.87 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$3.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.61. The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.27.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

