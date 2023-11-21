BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) a C$5.50 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.50 price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FVI. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.
View Our Latest Report on Fortuna Silver Mines
Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance
Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fortuna Silver Mines
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- The most upgraded stocks in November have two things in common
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Monday.com rocked earnings like it’s the weekend
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Plan to own one retailer? Make it this one
Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.