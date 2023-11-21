Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target to C$14.00

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CVO. Stifel Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Coveo Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Eight Capital set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Coveo Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Coveo Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.69.

CVO opened at C$11.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 2.62. Coveo Solutions has a 1 year low of C$5.90 and a 1 year high of C$12.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$567.82 million, a PE ratio of -27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

